The national president of the Nigerian Association Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Kelvin Oye has said deviation from globally-acclaimed and acceptable standards in the issuance of certificates of origin for goods being traded internationally portends great danger for Nigerian businesses and nation’s economy.

He noted that such a move could deprive the country its ability to compete and attract foreign direct investments.

Oye, who spoke during a courtesy call on the Acting Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Mr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, said the chamber will sustain collaboration with Customs and other government agencies and parastatals to facilitate trade and boost economic growth.

The NACCIMA boss also called for the establishment of a formal NACCIMA-CUSTOMS forum for public-private sector engagement as well as a Customs-NACCIMA Committee to re-examine the customs appeal procedures in Nigeria pursuant to Chapter 10 of the Revised Kyoto Convention.

Oye said: “I would like to commend the Customs Service for their commendable efforts in promoting trade and economic growth, while ensuring compliance with all relevant laws and regulations. I appreciate their continuous refinement and improvement to meet the needs of the global trade landscape.”

“Our primary objective is to promote a favourable business environment that encourages entrepreneurship, innovation, and job creation.

We also present our members’ interests and views to the government and policymakers to influence economic policies that benefit Nigerian businesses.”

Oye added that, “however, such deviation from globally-acclaimed and acceptable standards make certificates issued under such policies unacceptable, depriving Nigeria of the ability to compete and attract foreign direct investment.

“It also places Nigerian businesses at the risk of our goods being rejected, as our colleagues (fellow Chambers of Commerce) in the destination countries may not accord such locally issued certificates recognition, as they were not issued in accordance with globally-recognised and acceptable practices.”

In conclusion, he said, collaboration between different sectors is essential to ensure economic recovery after these difficult times and challenges to businesses and the people.

The Customs Service, he said, plays an integral part in this recovery, and under Mr. Adeniyi’s leadership, “we are confident that the Customs Service will continue to be an essential part of the growth of our economy. We look forward to further collaboration between NACCIMA and the Customs Service to create a prosperous future for all.”