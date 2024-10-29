Airstrikes undertaken by the Nigerian Air Force have struck terrorists’ meeting points and eliminated scores of terrorists in Borno State.

A statement by the NAF Spokesman, Air Cdre Olusola Akinboyewa, said the airstrikes were carried out on 25 October 2024 at two key Boko Haram terrorist locations in Bula Marwa, Borno State.

He said the Air Component, having identified Bula Marwa as a high-level meeting site for Boko Haram’s notorious figures, carried out Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions which further confirmed heightened terrorist activity, revealing an influx of motorcycles and gatherings of combatants across the site.

Akinboyewa said the NAF, consequently, dispatched fighter jets to the location for an air interdiction mission, adding that on arrival, ISR footage captured suspected terrorists assembling at a rendezvous point on 12 motorcycles.

The statement said the motorcycles were then traced to a primary meeting location where additional terrorists had been waiting.

He said the first airstrike was executed accordingly, effectively engaging the target area.

“Moments later, ISR aircraft loitering in the vicinity observed several terrorists returning to assess the damage and evacuate their wounded combatants. In response, NAF air assets conducted follow-up strikes, neutralising additional terrorists.

“Building on the success of the initial mission, additional ISR was conducted in the area the same day, identifying another group of terrorists gathering under a large tree at a second meeting site.

“Upon verification, NAF air assets launched a precision airstrike on this location, achieving a direct hit and neutralising numerous terrorists”.