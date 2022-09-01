Precision airstrikes executed by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on notorious terrorists’ hideouts in Kaduna State, have neutralised 14 terrorists.

According to military sources, the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 carried out air interdiction missions against identified terrorists’ hideouts at Alhaji Isiaka location and Kuduru in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.

“The strikes, as revealed by reliable sources, were successful as 14 terrorists were eliminated with several others injured,” the source said.

The senior military officer said similar strikes were also undertaken at Udawa along Kaduna – Birnin Gwari Road in Kaduna State after receiving intelligence of terrorist activities of cow rustling in the area.

He said following the distress call, “NAF aircraft were immediately scrambled to the location where they intercepted and neutralised several terrorists on bikes guiding the rustled herds of cattle. Feedback from local sources and own troops deployment around the area revealed that the terrorists suffered heavy casualties from the airstrikes.”

Meanwhile in the North-East, airstrikes were also carried out same day at Amchile and Gargash, both terrorist locations east of Maiduguri, Borno State.

“The locations were attacked severally with few surviving terrorists seen fleeing from the point of impact and hiding under nearby trees which were subsequently attacked,” he added.

The Director of Public Relations, NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who confirmed the airstrikes declined further details.

He said, “It is clear from the foregoing that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have continued to sustain and maintain their onslaught on terrorists and their activities with varying degrees of successes. For as long as Nigerians continue to support the military and other security agencies through the provision of timely information on activities and movement of terrorists, the end to the current security impasse may just be in sight.”