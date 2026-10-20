Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has sustained intensive recovery operations at the site of the crashed ATR 42-500 aircraft, NAF 931, at Igbokoda, Ondo State.

As of Sunday, the operations had entered the 14th day, NAF said in a statement yesterday.

The aircraft crashed on October 5, 2026 killing five crew members and 20 passengers.

NAF spokesperson, Air Cdre Ehimen Ejodame, said continuous pumping had significantly reduced the water level at the site, with the recovery team working towards removing most of the remaining water, subject to the prevailing conditions.

He said the reinforcement of the embankment with sandbags is also ongoing to prevent collapse and maintain stability as dewatering continues.

“The operation requires sustained engineering and dewatering efforts under challenging conditions, underscoring the scale and complexity of the recovery mission,” he said.

NAF commended the dedication of all recovery personnel and partner agencies, “with special appreciation to Hitech Construction Company for its invaluable support to the ongoing operation.”

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, commended the recovery team for its resilience and professionalism, reaffirming the NAF’s commitment to completing the operation safely and methodically while supporting the ongoing aircraft accident investigation.

He restated that the NAF remains deeply conscious of the pain and anguish of the bereaved families and extends its heartfelt condolences to them.

He reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to sustaining recovery efforts and providing timely, verified updates as the operation progresses.

“It also appreciates the patience and cooperation of the Igbokoda community and the continued support of all stakeholders,” he said.