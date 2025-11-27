The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the promotion of 27 senior officers to rank of Air Vice Marshal (AVM) and 30 others to Air Commodores, respectively.

A statement by the NAF spokesman, Air Cdre Ehimen Ejodame, said the promotion of 57 senior officers to the prestigious ranks of Air Vice Marshal and Air Commodore, marked a significant step in consolidating the Service’s leadership depth amid evolving national security challenges.

He said the approval by the Air Council underscored the commitment of NAF leadership to building a smarter, stronger, and more operationally decisive force capable of responding swiftly to threats across the country.

“A distinguished cadre of 27 senior officers has been promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal,” he stated. Hee named those elevated to Air Vice Marshal to include; SA Eyoma, GI Jibia, AA Adebomehin, ES Odekina, CE Akubue, SO Eyekosi, AO Akinbuwa, LI Kamat, AG Akinyimika, AO Bamidele, AK Famuyiwa, PJ Edem, SA Madaki, OT Salami, FO Ankeli, MJ Chidama, JJ Ijudigal, M Umar, IJ Ogbodo, U Ariahu, AL Dakwat, CE Akpa, EC Ukpong, IS Subi, IM Yusha’u, SS Lazarus and F Ekpah.

In the same vein, he named those elevated to the rank of Air Commodore to include; Group Captains MA Imam, AA Komolafe, HI Eze, DU Edet, MB Umar, GH Okoh, SP Sekegor, PP Okonkwo, PU Okweugo, AU Yahaya, M Yahaya, IR Ubeh, OK Cole, EA Ifebi, RK Olundu, IO Akpasa, AK Mohammed, HA Meshack, SN Nwachi, ZB Shuwa, EJ Alabila, SA Osoniyi, AO Ogunmola, AJ Arumona, BI Jayeoba, CE Akuh, NN Onuoha-Mba, PA Garba, YM Abdullahi, and M Suleiman.

According to the statement, the promotion cycle reflected a deliberate effort to reinforce high-command leadership, enhance operational expertise, and strengthen the intellectual and strategic backbone of the Service.

“Each officer was selected following a rigorous evaluation of merit, professional competence, operational experience, loyalty to the Service, and alignment with the strategic objectives of the Nigerian Air Force,” he said.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, described the promotions as a testament to the officers’ personal sacrifice, professional excellence, and unwavering dedication to national defence. He noted that the elevation was guided by the need to deepen command responsibility, sharpen operational decision-making, and enhance the NAF’s readiness posture across multiple theatres of operation.

According to him, Nigeria was facing one of its most complex security environments in recent history, characterised by terrorism, banditry, cross-border crimes, and emerging asymmetric threats that demand speed, flexibility, and innovative thinking from military leadership.

“This elevation is not just recognition, it is responsibility,” he stated. “The nation needs leaders who think clearly under pressure, act with precision, and inspire the men and women behind them as a unified force. Nigeria is counting on you, and you must not fail.”

Air Marshal Aneke urged the officers to serve with integrity, humility, and operational sharpness while strengthening synergy with sister services, enhancing intelligence exploitation, mentoring junior personnel, and upholding the highest standards of discipline in all air operations.

The CAS reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to ongoing strategic reforms aimed at building a smarter, and more technologically driven Air Force capable of delivering decisive airpower whenever the nation requires it.

The Nigerian Air Force, therefore, congratulated all newly promoted senior officers and expresses full confidence that they will justify the trust placed upon them through excellence in command, innovation in leadership, and unwavering patriotism.