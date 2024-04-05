Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has outlined events to commemorate its 60 years of existence with an air show in Kaduna in May.

The event marks the NAF‘s 60 years of unwavering dedication, perseverance and valour in service to the Nigerian people.

A statement by the director of public relations and information, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet said the celebration will culminate into the Ceremonial Parade and Aerial Display to be held at the NAF Base, Kaduna, on 25 May 2024.

Part of activities lined up for the 60th anniversary with the theme „Nigerian Air Force at 60: Leveraging Strategic Partnerships in Aerospace Innovations for Regional Security“ is a 2-day International Conference and Exhibition, to be held alongside the Third Edition of the African Air Forces Forum, from 23-24 May 2024 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The highpoint of the celebration includes a two-day international conference and exhibition, to be held alongside the Third Edition of the African Air Forces Forum, from 23-24 May 2024 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja. Here, Chiefs of Air Staff from other countries, prominent figures in the defence, aviation and aerospace industries, as well as other stakeholders are expected to grace the occasion to foster dialogue and cooperation towards advancing aviation capabilities across the continent.

The finale will also pay special tribute to NAF’s fallen heroes, surviving veterans, as well as its unwavering dedication to serving the nation,” he added.

“As the NAF embarks on this landmark celebration, the nation and the global community are invited to join in commemorating 60 years of unwavering dedication, perseverance and valour in service to the Nigerian people,“ he said.