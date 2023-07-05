NAFDAC Alerts Public On Foreign Unauthorized Sugar From Brazil, India

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has notified the public of the illegal importation of foreign unauthorized sugar manufactured in Brazil and India.

In a statement issued by the Agency’s management on Wednesday, NAFDAC disclosed the sugar is not registered and non-fortified with Vitamin A, making the illegal importation and marketing of the products a risk to the health of consumers, as the safety and quality of the products are not guaranteed.

According to the statement, the products are imported through Cameroun (Douala), Niger, Chad & Benin Repbulic into the Nigerian border communities of Borno, Adamawa, Lagos, Oyo and Ogun States, etc.

The statement also disclosed an estimated value of 200 trucks have been found to be distributed within the Nigerian markets in communities including Mubi, Gamboru’gala, Saki, Keshi, Badagry, and Idi – Iroko and sold for N32,000 – N34,000 per bag.

NAFDAC implored importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to avoid the importation, distribution, sale and consumption of the unregistered regulated products.