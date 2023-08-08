Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs), including heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes and chronic lung disease, account for a quarter of total deaths in Nigeria, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has revealed.

This is even as the agency, in collaboration with Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI) and Network for Health Equity and Development (NHED), has intensified efforts to eliminate Trans Fatty Acid (TFAs), (a leading cause of NCDs), from food supplies.

The director-general, NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Christiana Adeyeye, at a press briefing on the newly gazetted fats, oil and food containing Fats and Oil Regulation 2022 and Pre-packaged Food Labelling Regulation 2022, on Monday in Lagos, averred that NCDs are responsible for 74 per cent of all deaths worldwide.

In real terms, Adeyeye alluded that more than 36 million people die annually from NCDs, adding that among these, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the number one cause of death, accounting for 17.5 million deaths annually. “Meanwhile, in Nigeria, NCDs are estimated to account for about a quarter of total deaths in Nigeria. This means that the probability of dying between ages 30 and 70 years from NCDs is 20 per cent,” she disclosed.

At the 2018 World Health Assembly in Geneva, the DG averred that the WHO released an action package called REPLACE that includes policy recommendations and interventions for world leaders, adding that part of the recommendations was to ban the use of partially hydrogenated oils, that is the source of industrially produced TFAs, in all foods and to set limits on the amount of industrially produced TFAs, to not more than two per cent of the total fat content in all Foods.

In line with these recommendations, Adeyeye disclosed that NAFDAC with the co-operation, collaboration and support of the Federal Ministry of Health, Federal Ministry of Justice and the Trans-Fat Coalition Partners which include CAPPA, GHAI and NHED, has worked assiduously towards achieving the two prong pathways.