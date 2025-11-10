The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced the revised Hajj fares for the 2026 pilgrimage following extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders and the necessary approvals from appropriate authorities.

Intending pilgrims from the Maiduguri/Yola Zone will now pay N7,579,020.96, down from the previously announced N8,118,033.67.

Pilgrims from other Northern States will be required to pay N7,696,769.76 instead of the earlier fee of N8,244,813.67. Southern States’ pilgrims will pay N7,991,141.76, reduced from N8,561,013.67.

In a statement released on Monday by the Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations, Fatima Usara, the commission indicated that the revised fares were determined based on an exchange rate of N1,443 per US Dollar. Consequently, intending pilgrims in the respective zones will benefit from reductions of N539,013, N548,043.91, and N569,871.91, respectively.

The statement further advised intending pilgrims to complete their Hajj fare remittances by December 5, 2026, to ensure all transfers to NAHCON’s IBAN account were completed before Saudi Arabia’s payment deadline of December 21.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has confirmed that the deadline will not be extended. “It is important to note that transfers into IBAN accounts can take between 10 days to two weeks to be credited, making adherence to the earlier deadline essential,” NAHCON stated.

In a meeting held on November 10, 2025, it was announced that the previous allocation of slots to states has been revoked. Instead, states that remit their Hajj fares promptly will secure slots based on a first-come-first-served basis.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Forum of States, Alhaji Idris Almakura, urged his colleagues to expedite their assignments in Saudi Arabia and return to Nigeria swiftly to mobilise for Hajj registration, given the stringent time constraints for Nigeria to meet its quota for the 2025 pilgrimage.