Access Bank has unveiled Saturday banking in providing alternative channel for cash deposits in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) announcement to redesign and issue new naira notes.

The bank urged its customers to make use of its alternative channels to deposit their existing naira notes in order to beat the rush pending the circulation of new ones on December 15, 2022.

Access Bank stated in a message sent to customers via multiple channels on the need to deposit their existing naira notes, reassuring its customers that “there is no need to panic as we are closer to you than you think.

“With over 600 branches, more than 150,000 Access Bank CLOSA agents and deposit ATMs across our branches, and over 500 BETA agents that are present in over 180 major markets in Nigeria to receive cash from customers, we are just a doorstep away. Our customers can deposit their existing naira notes using any of these channels closest to them with ease.”

According to Access Bank, “with the current number of our Access Closa Agents at over 160,000 spread across the 774 local government areas in the country, you can easily deposit your existing naira notes through an agent near you in your location to avoid the risk of transporting cash to a far distance to locate a branch.

“Whether you choose to deposit your existing naira notes through a branch, an ATM, or a point-of-sale machine (POS), you can rest assured that your money is safe with us and that you can always rely on our speed, service, and security.

“During this period of receiving your existing naira notes, all cash deposit transactions will be free.”