Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday cried out that the current fuel scarcity experienced nationwide and the redesigning of the Naira introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) were targeted against his presidential quest.

He, however, said those obstacles will not stop his march to victory or scuttle the forthcoming 2023 elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tinubu spoke in Abeokuta during his campaign rally held at the popular M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The APC presidential flag bearer declared that the prevailing fuel scarcity was a sabotage and a deliberate attempt by mischief-makers at causing disaffection among the citizenry towards the APC.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, urged Nigerians not to allow the fuel scarcity to dampen their spirits against exercising their civil responsibility, particularly voting for his party to victory in the elections.

Alleging conspiracy and mischief among certain elements within the corridors of power, Tinubu said recent the redesigning of the nation’s currency was also part of the plot to frustrate the citizenry even when such is equally being hoarded.

“Even if they said there is no fuel, we will trek to vote. They have a lot of mischief. They could say there is no fuel. This one, too, they think they can cause a crisis by sabotaging the fuel supply.

“They are sabotaging fuel supply. Whether there is fuel or not, whether there is Okada (motorcycle) or not, whether there is tricycle or not, we will go and vote and we shall win. This is a superior revolution and when I tell you, you know what I mean. You know me, we are going there to win.

“They have been scheming to create a fuel crisis, but forget about it. Relax. I, Asiwaju, have told you that the issue of fuel supply will be permanently addressed.

“Let them increase the price of fuel, only them know where they have hoarded fuel. They hoarded money, they hoarded Naira; we will go and vote and we will win. Even if they change the ink on the Naira notes, whatever their plans, it will come to nought. We are going to win. Those in the PDP will lose.

“I am homeboy, I have come here, you will not be put to shame, we will take over the government from them, the traitors who wanted to contest with us. They have no experience.

“This is a revolution. This election is a revolution. They are plotting, but they will fail. They said fuel price will increase and reach N200 per litre. Go and relax. They don’t want this election to hold, they want to scuttle it,” Tinubu lamented.

Speaking about his plans for the Nigerian youths, Tinubu said he was coming with a “great revolution” that will turn around the suffering of the Nigerian masses and uplift their living standard.

Tinubu promised to introduce a student loan scheme, as well as evolve an education policy that will permanently address issues of lecturers’ agitations and ensure that students graduate from school at the appropriate time.

“On this one, I’m guaranteeing you one thing: there will be a student loan. Nobody will drop out of the university because of school fees. I guarantee you that nobody will have to repeat for eight years and not graduate.

“Haba! We are too smart, we are brilliant, we are courageous, we are sharp, we will make a four-year course four-year course,” he added.

Blackmail Won’t Save You, PDP Tells Asiwaju

However, the presidential campaign of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has responded to the statements by the APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Abeokuta.

The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation yesterday berated the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for trying to blackmail President Muhammadu Buhari and blame the APC-led federal government over his looming devastating rejection by Nigerians.

Spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the campaign finds it pathetic that Tinubu is seeking a face-saving measure ahead of his shattering electoral defeat by shedding crocodile tears and claiming that the redesigning of the naira notes and the fuel crisis under the APC administration were plots to scuttle the 2023 general elections.

“It is unfortunate that Asiwaju Tinubu is trying to hoodwink Nigerians by seeking to exonerate himself and blame others in the Buhari led-APC administration for the biting fuel scarcity in the country, when in reality he (Asiwaju Tinubu) is known to be behind the insensitive and anti-people policies that have brought so much calamity to our country, including the current persistent fuel scarcity.

“It indeed speaks volumes of Asiwaju Tinubu’s character, that while he is reported to be hugely involved in the corruption in the petroleum sector, which had led to the fuel crisis, he is pretending to care for the pains Nigerians are passing through just because it was beginning to affect his political life’s ambition.

“Furthermore, it is clear that Asiwaju Tinubu is lamenting over the redesigning of the naira just because the policy has frustrated his boastful plots to use slush fund, which he reportedly stashed away in secret vaults, for vote buying and manipulative schemes, including alleged funding of thugs to compromise the integrity of the 2023 presidential election through the setting up of the Jagaban Army.”

Ologbondiyan added that only politicians, who had always won elections by relying on bullion vans, had any complainsts about the Central Bank of Nigeria’s monetary policy to redesign the naira.

“More reprehensible is the fact that a few months to the end of the Buhari government, Asiwaju Tinubu is now struggling to distance himself from an administration which he told the world that he brought into office, and would continue with its legacies, just because he wants to beguile Nigerians and take their votes.”

The PDP presidential campaign spokesman wondered how Tinubu could accuse an administration he had been a part of since 2015 of trying to sabotage the 2023 elections except he is making revelations to Nigerians about their plans.

He advised Tinubu to withdraw from the race before his heavy defeat by Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

PMB’s Support For APC Flagbearer Unquestionable – Presidency

The presidency has declared its suppport for the presidential quest of the APC flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The presidency made its position known yesterday in reaction to claims by a Northern elder, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, that President Muhammadu Buhari was not totally supportive of Tinubu’s ambition to succeed him.

Garba dismissed Yakassai’s comments, saying he was unknown to the APC.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement, said everyone is entitled to their view, but “what we do know is that his insight in a recent interview does not come from within the party or the president’s team”.

According to him, the president’s support for Tinubu is welcome although it is difficult to see what value it will add.

He said, “He is right to highlight his experience as a senior citizen, a leader in government and ability to reach out across divides as strong foundations for the highest office.

“But Yakasai’s questioning of the loyalties of President Muhammadu Buhari stands in sharp contrast to the actions of the President. Only on Monday, he was out at a rally in Bauchi supporting the flagbearer of the party. Presidential duties permitting, he is scheduled to make further appearances at campaign events in the coming weeks.

”His support for the party’s candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is unquestioned. If this wasn’t on TV, Yakasai’s unwise comment on the issue would have been dismissed as a misquotation. But he was live on TV. On this one against President Buhari, no one should take him seriously. Perhaps times are hard and the old man needs a bit of help.”