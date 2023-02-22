Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the redesigning of naira notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), saying that it would stop vote buying in the forthcoming elections.

Dogara stated this during an interactive session between the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) delegation and the Council of Council of National Students Presidents of Nigeria( CNSPN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

At the event, the Council of students also endorsed presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar as next president.

Speaking, Dogara said the new policy would aid the country to have a credible election, saying that Atiku is not running because he is hungry but because he has been tested and trusted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to encourage us that whatever we are passing through in terms of naira redesign is not comparable to allowing some people to buy vote. I want to appeal to us that this is part of the sacrifice that will give us a transparent election,” Dogara said.

Speaking on behalf of the Council, the national president, Comrade Obaji Uchenna Marshal, said CNSPN has taken her time to follow all the Frontline candidates closely, gone through their Policy working documents(Manifestos) and after keen scrutiny, have come to the conclusion that the manifesto of PDP which carries the Atiku/Okowa tickets is the most reliable, realizable, the only one that provides answers to the Nigeria’s quests and above all and the most educationally friendly.

“The working document of the PDP is the only document that goes beyond making political promises to actually providing blueprint on how to have these promises achieved.

“Base on this premise and on our conviction, that it will work best for Nigerian, CNSPN, after our National Executives Council Meeting have resolved, adopted and to work Vigorously for the success of the Atiku/Okowa ticket comes February 25th Presidential Election, we have passed circular urging all students under our umbrella to come out, vote and also work to ensure victory.

We are fully behind the Rescue Team of the PDP,” he said.

The Council of National Students Presidents of Nigeria (CNSPN as a body is made up of National Association of University Students(NAUS), PostGraduate Students Association of Nigeria(PSAN), National Association of Polytechnic Students(NAPS) and National Association of Colleges of Agriculture Students(NACAS) with a Student population of well over 42.5 million both at home and in the diaspora.