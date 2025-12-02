The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has expressed support for President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency on insecurity, describing it as a bold and necessary step toward restoring peace and stability across the nation.

However, the association has urged the President to review the continued role of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, emphasising the importance of strengthening public confidence in the country’s security leadership.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, NAPS President Comrade Eshiofune Paul Oghayan welcomed the renewed focus on security sector reforms following the resignation of Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar.

He noted that while the development was unexpected, it presented an opportunity for the administration to reassess key positions within the defence establishment.

Oghayan stressed that “every official involved in the national security framework must command broad public trust, especially at a time when Nigerians are looking to the government for decisive action against rising insecurity.”

He further highlighted concerns about Matawalle’s past approach to handling security challenges in Zamfara State when he was governor, noting that these should be carefully evaluated to ensure alignment with the administration’s current security objectives.

The NAPS president clarified that the association’s position “was not an indictment but a call for the President to ensure that individuals occupying strategic security roles are free from controversy that may hinder the ongoing reforms or shape public perception negatively.”

“President Tinubu has taken bold steps by declaring a state of emergency on security. This moment requires the full confidence of citizens in those charged with implementing the government’s security agenda,” Oghayan said.

“We are simply urging Mr. President to reassess whether all key actors in the defence sector currently enjoy the level of public trust required for this national assignment.”

He added that the government must prioritise transparency, consistency, and public reassurance in its security appointments to sustain the momentum of recent reforms.

According to Oghayan, the association’s request aligns with its long-standing advocacy for improved national security and the protection of students and communities across the country.

He stressed that NAPS would continue to support efforts aimed at strengthening the nation’s security architecture while offering constructive suggestions where necessary.

“We commend the President’s commitment to addressing insecurity decisively,” he said. “Our appeal is simply for the administration to take every step needed to ensure that the security leadership reflects the highest standards of credibility and public confidence.”

NAPS reiterated its support for the ongoing security reforms and urged Nigerians to remain hopeful as the federal government intensifies efforts to confront insecurity nationwide.