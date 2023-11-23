The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State has expressed disagreement with the Appeal Court judgement, which set aside the earlier verdict of the Nasarawa State Election Petitions Tribunal on the State’s governorship election dispute.

The Election Petitions Tribunal had earlier declared the PDP candidate, Dr. David Ombugadu, as the duly elected governor in the March 18 election.

However, in a statement issued on Thursday, signed by the state chairman of the PDP, Hon. Francis Enokela Orogu, the opposition party said while it respects the judiciary and the rule of law, it firmly believed that the decision by the Court of Appeal did not align with the facts presented during the Tribunal proceedings.

Orogu said the party’s legal team has identified significant grounds for appeal that believed it warrants a review of the judgement by the Supreme Court.

The statement reads in part: “Our party will be filing an appeal to the Supreme Court seeking a fair and thorough review of the judgement of the Court of Appeal. We have confidence in the legal system and are optimistic that justice will prevail.

“The PDP in Nasarawa State remains committed to upholding the democratic process and ensuring that the voice of the people is accurately represented. We continue to assert that the election results, as initially determined by the election tribunal, are a true reflection of the will of the people of Nasarawa State.

“We urge our teeming supporters, party faithful, and the general public to remain calm and maintain confidence in the democratic institutions and the judicial system of our great country.”

He said while the party wonders and panders on the magic judgement of the Appeal Court, it appreciates the support and solidarity shown by its members throughout this period.

He, however, urged the party members and supporters to consider the judgement as a temporary setback.

“The struggle for justice is one that requires resilience and patience. The PDP in Nasarawa State is resolute in its commitment to the principles of democracy and the pursuit of justice for the people,” he added.