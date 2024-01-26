The Federal Ministry of Education has appointed Dr. Samuel James as the Acting Rector for the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa following the expiration of the tenure of the former Rector, Dr. Abdullahi Alhassan.

The Acting Director of Information and Publicity of the institution, Mrs. Safina Sabo, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Dr. James, a former Deputy Rector Academics of the institution, will take charge in an acting capacity pending the appointment of a substantive Rector.

According to Mrs. Sabo, the information regarding the change of leadership in the institution was contained in a letter dated January 23, 2024, signed by, Director of the Polytechnic Education and Allied Institutions Department, Dr. Ejeh A.U.

She said that Dr. James was earlier appointed the overseer when the former Rector’s 5-year single tenure expired on December 31, 2023, by the management of the institution on January 2, 2024.

“Dr. James was to oversee the affairs of the institution pending the Federal Ministry of Education’s response to the letter written by the institution regarding the expiration of Dr. Alhassan’s tenure,” she added.

Reacting to the development, Dr. James expressed gratitude to God and the Federal Ministry of Education for the opportunity to serve and pledged to work closely with the management and staff to achieve important goals for the institution. He clarified that his previous appointment as overseer followed due process, contrary to media reports, adding that the appointment was necessary to avoid a vacuum in leadership.

“Firstly, the Ministry was informed about the expiration of the tenure of the previous Rector, and the law in the amended Polytechnic Act 2019 states that he hands over to the most Senior Chief Lecturer or Officer. So, due process was adhered to,” he said.