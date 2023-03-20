The speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Balarabe Abdullahi and his deputy, Mr Nehemiah Tsentse, have won their reelection bid.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday announced Abdullahi as winner of Umaisha-Ugya state constituency in the Saturday’s poll.

According to the outcome announced by the returning officer, Abdullahi Hudu Ramalan of Federal University Lafia, Abdullahi of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 3,706 to beat his closest rival, Ibrahim Abdullahi Sa’ad of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 2,850 votes.

With the poll outcome, the speaker would be returning to the assembly for the third time.

Also, Tsentse was declared the winner of Akwanga North constituency by the INEC returning officer, Prof Bassi Ibrahim of the Federal University, Lafia.

The returning officer said Tsentse of the APC scored 8, 688 votes to beat Mr Daniel Tanko of the PDP, who polled 7, 317 votes.

“Mr Nehemiah Tsentse Dandaura of APC having scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared as the winner of the election conducted on the March 18 for Akwanga North State Constituency seat, ” he said.