Nasarawa Stakeholders Seek IGP’s Intervention In State Assembly Crisis

Following the lingering leadership crisis at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, some indigenes and residents of the State have called on the Inspector-general of Police, IGP Usman Baba, to intervene before the issue escalates out of control.

The indigenes, under the aegis of Concerned Nasarawa Stakeholders Forum, who took their protest to the Force headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, urged the IGP to call the Commissioner of Police in the State, Maiyaki Muhammed Baba, to order and investigate his activities for allegedly taking side in the crisis.

The protesters, with placards bearing various inscriptions, also urged the Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, not to set the state on fire with his alleged imposition of a Speakership candidate on the State Assembly.

Some of the inscriptions included “Nasarawa Assembly Must be Freed from Bondage”, “Police cannot be partisan”, “Assembly elections outside Assembly complex is illegal”, “We Want Peace in Nasarawa State”, among many others.