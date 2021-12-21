Nasarawa Progressive Youth Development Association (NPYDA) has endorsed Governor Abdullahi Sule for second term.

Last week, Governor Sule was recognised by United Kingdom-based media group, TheNigerian News at an event to mark its fifth anniversary in Abuja, as Best Governor in Primary Education and Rural Development.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Ambassador Tukur Buratai, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and the executive secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, Rev Yakubu Pam were other distinguished Nigerians honoured at the event.

The emir of Lafia, His Royal Highness, Justice Sidi Bage (rtd) was the Royal Father of the Day while the minister of special duties, Senator George Akume, chaired the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the company, Sule was nominated for using “ basic education as a tool to fight insecurity and other criminal activities, a blueprint that is being adopted by other states. This has set the state on the right track for socio-economic development”.

Congratulating the governor, the NPYDA added that the governor “ has adopted a multi-dimensional approach to reduce poverty level and create wealth and employment. The creation of a rural transformation agency is a game changer that has brought government closer to the rural areas and increased business activities, deflating insecurity to an appreciable level.”

In a statement signed by its president, Suleiman Adamu, the group further said Governor Sule has impressed in other aspects of governance, including infrastructure, security and economy.

The Nasarawa youths, therefore, passed a vote of confidence on the governor, endorsing him for a second term.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group urged other governors in the country to emulate Governor Sule’s leadership style.