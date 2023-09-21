The South-East Pro-Democra- cy Advocacy Group (SPAG) yes- terday held a rally at the Office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria over an alleged plot to compro- mise the Appeal Court.

The group said some pow- erful and desperate individu- als from the Southeast were on a vicious mission to truncate the will of the people in Imo and Abia States respectively.

In a statement co-signed by Comrade Emeka James Oko-

sisi and Mazi Jideoffor Agwu- rumbaike, President and Sec- retary respectively, some key political office holders were fingered at the center of this plot.

“We are gathered here to- day to bring to the notice of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, President, Court of Appeal, and members of the National Judicial Council that democra- cy is under threat in Imo and Abia state, where some people have vowed to truncate the will of the people through unnec-

essary interference in the ac- tivities of the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in the states.

“They have vowed to influ- ence the outcome of the Elec- tions Petition Tribunal using all means necessary, includ- ing compromising the well-re- spected Justices of the Court of Appeal and members of the National Judicial Council.

“This is indeed a worrisome trend that has the potential to bring the judiciary to disre- pute and which does not augur well for our nascent democra-

cy. As stakeholders in the Ni- gerian project, our faith in the judiciary remains unflinching; hence, this protest rally to call on the relevant authorities to act in good faith to save de- mocracy,’’ the statement read.

The group, therefore, ap- pealed to the Chief Justice of Nigeria and other honorable members of the National Ju- dicial Council (NJC) to act in the interest of Nigerians by investigating the outcome of the Election Petition Tribunal in Imo and Abia States.