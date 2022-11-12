The Senate, on Saturday, gave the construction firm handling the N30billion renovation works at the National Assembly (NASS) Complex, a marching order on speedy completion and delivery of the projects.

This is as the Site Engineer of the firm, Visible Concepts, Tajudeen Olanipekun, demanded for more mobilisation funds for the project.

The Senate gave the contractor a marching order during an on-the-spot assessment of the renovation works by Senate Committee on FCT in company of the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Shehu Hadi Ahmad.

Recall that FCDA had in March this year, after public outcry by lawmakers over the level of dilapidation of National Assembly Complex, awarded contract for rehabilitation of critical segments the parliament building like the Hallowed Chambers of the Senate and House of Representatives, the Dome in the White House segment, as well as construction of office of National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) and Library at the cost of N30bilion.

The contractor handling the projects, which were to be delivered in phases between January and August 2023, was given N9billion mobilisation fee as disclosed by the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, in June this year during the first on-the-spot assessment tour by the Senate Committee on FCT.

However, the latest oversight visit carried out by the Senator Smart Adeyemi-led committee on Saturday, saw members of the Senate committee expressing worry at the slow space of work.

Senator Adeyemi in particular said though the renovation works being carried out at both chambers were commendable but the slow space of work was worrisome.

He pointedly told the contractor that, except for miracle, the January 2023 deadline for delivery of transformed Hallowed Chambers was no longer feasible.

“This project must not be abandoned in anyway. The Hallowed Chambers are expected to be completed and delivered by the end of January 2023.

“But the level of work seen here today is not pointing at that, which to us, is a threat to our legislative duties and functions.

“Non-completion of this project at designated times is even a threat to democracy itself because we don’t want the incoming government to inherit it as an abandoned one.

“So, this committee wants to know challenges confronting the contractors as regards expeditious execution of the projects,” Adeyemi demanded.

In his response, the Site Engineer said fluctuations in the value of Naira to US dollar has been problematic for them in importation of required materials and equipment coupled with the need for more mobilisation funds from FCDA.

Apparently disturbed by the response, Senator Adeyemi told the Executive Secretary of FCDA to get in touch with the Minister for more funds for the project contractor.

“The Executive Secretary of FCDA and Chief of Staff to the Minister, you have heard the contractor. Please give them more money for this project because we don’t want to hand over problem to the incoming government .

“Even if it is bond to be taken from a bank, let it be done for timely completion of the project please.

“For us in the National Assembly, we want well transformed Hallowed Chambers to be handed over latest by April 2023,” the lawmaker stated.

Other lawmakers present at the oversight visit were Senators Lekan Mustapha, Danjuma Laah, Jibrin Isah Echocho, Micheal Nnachi, among other officials.