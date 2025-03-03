Womanifesto, a coalition of over 350 women’s rights advocates, practitioners, and activists, has expressed its deep concern over recent developments in the National Assembly involving allegations of sexual harassment against the Senate President Godswill Akpabio by a female lawmaker, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The group, therefore, demanded four actions from Senator Akpabio and the Senate, including his stepping down as Senate President immediately; an immediate investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him; a public hearing by the

Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions on the matter for transparency and accountability, and all other matters

already in court be allowed to follow due legal process.

The group lamented that besides the issue of poor representation of women in public decision-making organs in Nigeria, Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) was equally at an alarming rate, declaring that the Natasha-Akpabio saga cannot be swept under the carpet.

According to the co-convener of Womanifesto, Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, “The past few days have tested the pulse of Nigeria’s commitment to uphold the integrity of the Nigerian constitution, specifically of the National Assembly. Nigerians have paid keen attention to the climaxing tension within the Senate, including the repeated derogatory remarks used by the Senate President against his colleagues, especially three well publicised cases of female Senators. It is important to emphasise that lawmakers represent their constituents and must each be accorded respect and dignity on the floor of the Senate; the Senate President is strictly in the status of a first among equals. We expect our lawmakers to uphold the highest standards of excellence and character, worthy of emulation.

“In a recent interview, Senator Natasha Akpoti laid allegations of sexual harassment against Senator Godswill Akpabio. This is a grave allegation that cannot be dismissed. We, like millions of Nigerians, recall that a similar allegation was publicly made in 2020 by the former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Joy Nunieh, who was a direct report of Senator Akpabio while he was Minister of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

“While the initial public outburst and escalation of conflict between Senators Akpoti and Akpabio on matters of the re-allocation of seats and alleged denial of legal privileges were serious enough to warrant a call for an investigation, the latest twist has accentuated the necessity for a more urgent action.

“We understand that this original conflict was referred to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions for disciplinary review. At this stage, we consider this initial response by the Senate as no longer adequate to assure concerned Nigerians that the facts of this unprecedented crisis will be transparently unearthed and resolved. Cognizant that this grossly degenerating episode has severe implications for the credibility of our highest lawmaking body, the Senate must act appropriately, publicly and with urgency.

“Women are grossly underrepresented in Nigerian politics and governance. Nigeria is woefully and embarrassingly at the bottom of the Africa Ranking of Percentage of Women in National Parliaments with only 4 women out of 109 Senators being a mere 3.67%. Also, only 14 women are in the House of Representatives out of 360 members, constituting a mere 3.9%.

“Besides the issue of poor representation of women in public decision making, Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) is equally at an alarming rate, with statistics showing that 1 in 3 women, across social strata, have experienced violence in their lifetime. As women’s rights advocates, we believe that an allegation of sexual harassment against the 3rd citizen of the country cannot be swept under the carpet. We stand resiliently against all forms of sexual harassment and intimidation of women in their public and private lives.

“We therefore demand that the Senate President Godswill Akpabio steps down immediately to allow an unbiased investigation into the allegation of sexual harassment against. We also demand that the investigation is immediately assigned to the Ethics Committee only on the condition that the Sitting is raised to the status of a Public Hearing. Our demand includes an immediate independent investigation to inform the public hearing by the National Assembly’s Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions.”

The group added that the National Assembly must recognise that it was equally on trial before the whole nation.

“Do the actions, structures and systems of our public institutions protect Nigerian women and girls? This unfortunate incident is a core learning moment for all Nigerians, especially as it concerns the protection of women and girls against sexual and gender based violence.

“We demand justice. We demand accountability. We demand the protection of Nigerian women and girls. It is in the public interest for the Senate to accede to our demand,” Womanifesto declared.