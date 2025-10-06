The management of the National Assembly has cautioned aggrieved parliamentary workers against carrying out their planned protest and picketing of the complex as lawmakers resume plenary on Tuesday.

The warning followed threats by some members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria to embark on industrial action over alleged unresolved welfare and constitutional issues affecting staff.

In a circular issued on Sunday by the Secretary, Human Resources and Staff Development, Essien Eyo Essien, on behalf of the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, the management warned that any attempt to disrupt legislative activities would attract severe disciplinary measures.

Essien stated, “It must be emphasised that membership of PASAN or any union is entirely voluntary. Any staff member, whether an executive or regular member, who is dissatisfied with the conduct of union affairs may freely withdraw their membership in accordance with established rules.”

He explained that within seven months of assuming office, the current management had embarked on several administrative reforms aimed at improving efficiency and boosting staff morale.

Essien further warned, “In light of recent developments, the management hereby instructs all staff to ignore any calls for industrial action, including ‘work-to-rule’ or ‘unlawful picketing’.

“Your safety and security within the National Assembly Complex are assured, and we urge you to proceed with your official duties without any fear or intimidation.”

He directed the professed “Concerned PASAN Members” to desist from their planned protest, saying any defiance would lead to “severe disciplinary action.”

The circular added, “Finally, the management remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the overall well-being of staff.”

The warning came on the heels of a letter by some “Concerned PASAN Members” dated October 3, 2025, and addressed to the Clerk of the National Assembly, accusing management of harassment and intimidation of union members demanding transparency and adherence to the PASAN Constitution (2015).

The petition, jointly signed by M.C. Odo, Yusuf Mohammed Abiola, and Chinenye Peace Nda, alleged that workers were being queried and threatened with suspension for insisting on the presentation of audited accounts to the congress as required by the union’s constitution.

They cited constitutional provisions mandating union executives to prepare annual budgets, circulate audited accounts and balance sheets, and ensure compliance with statutory financial obligations—arguing that management’s interference undermines internal democracy and accountability.

The group also criticised the recognition of executive officers earlier removed by Congress, describing the move as “a violation of due process and the union’s internal democracy.”

Beyond union matters, the concerned workers accused management of neglecting long-standing welfare issues, including correction of salary shortfalls, remittance of statutory deductions (tax, pension, and housing fund), full implementation of the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure, and payment of allowances covering rent subsidy, leave, hazard, and medicals.

They also demanded the implementation of the 40% consolidated peculiar allowance approved in 2023 for federal workers, provision of official vehicles for directorate staff, staff buses for junior cadres, and training templates for capacity development.

Other demands include the implementation of the National Assembly Service Pension Board (Establishment) Act, 2023, and the immediate application of the new minimum wage and its consequential adjustments.

As tension mounts ahead of Tuesday’s plenary resumption, observers have posted that how the management handles the workers’ grievances could determine whether normal legislative business will proceed smoothly or face disruption at the heart of Nigeria’s lawmaking complex.