A comprehensive plan and efforts are underway to complete all abandoned housing units under the National Housing Programme of the last administration.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, disclosed this during a courtesy visit by the Housing Development Advocacy Network, HDAN in Abuja yesterday.

According to him, some of the abandoned sites have been physically visited.

He said a ministerial committee is reviewing and rescoping the contracts of the abandoned sites as appropriate to assess both the technical and financial capacity of the contractors to ensure only those that are capable proceed with the project.

Dangiwa noted that the project, upon completion, would be off-taken with possibly the option of rent-to-own.

He added that the goal at the end was to ensure that the government gets value for the investment in the National Housing Programme and that lessons are also learned from its challenges.

The minister further disclosed that under his watch, such blunders committed with the project would not be repeated.

He added that future projects would ensure a demand-driven approach, take care in siting planned housing estates in viable places where there is demand for off-take, and ensure accessibility and infrastructure availability.