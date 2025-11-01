The management of the National Sports Commission (NSC) has commended President Bola Tinubu for redefining and solidifying sports activities, which engage idle youths and position Nigeria as a referral point in sports development.

The Chairman, National Sports Commission Shehu Dikko, who made the commendation while declaring open the SWAN Diamond Jubilee/60th anniversary celebration holding at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja commended the National leadership of the association for bringing sports journalists across the country together to celebrate 60 years of excellent Sports journalism in Nigeria.

Dikko reminded SWAN that it had the duty to protect and project the Nigerian sports sector positively, saying, “if we failed as a commission in the Sports world, it automatically means that SWAN has also failed

He warned against writing damaging stories that will potray the country’s sports industry in a bad light, urging journalists to always investigate sports stories of interest for a clear and balance reportage

In her presentation titled ‘Engaging the girl child through sports empowerment’ the wife of the Senate President, Dr. Ekaette Akpabio, called for the inclusion of the girl child in all sporting programmes, both at the grassroots and national levels.

Represented by wife of Senator Ekong Sampson, Dr. Akpabio charged SWAN to write stories that will promote the girl child who have interest in sports to compete favourably with their counterparts in the global world, citing examples of successful female athletes who have put the country on the global map

The Director General of the National Institute for Sports Philip Shaibu, in his presentation titled, ‘The Missing Link: Political Will As A Driver Of National

Development said, for six decades, SWAN has been the voice of Nigerian sports.

He said, “SWAN as an association is responsible for documenting our triumphs, analyzing our challenges, and consistently pushing for the advancement of sports as a critical sector for national development.

“Your pens and microphones have immortalized our heroes, amplified our successes, and constructively critiqued our shortcomings. For this enduring service to our

beloved nation, and I want to salute you for all your efforts”

In his welcome address the SWAN president Isaiah Benjamin said the event was a landmark to celebrate 60th year of the association’s existence and commitment to the development of the Country’s sporting activities and SWAN as an association as well as its past heroes

While appreciating all the invited guests for making out time to identify with SWAN and joining in the celebration, Benjamin said the climax of the celebration will be a fund raising dinner to raise money for the construction of SWAN Secretariat which he said was long overdue.