A socio-cultural group, Ebedi Frontliners, Iseyin (EFI), Oyo State has lamented the continued detention of three indigenes of the community by kidnappers.

They were abducted on December 27, 2023 at their residence in Kaduna by kidnappers, who have demanded the sum of N100 million for their release.

The group’s publicity secretary, Alhaji Segun Fasasi, stated said the long period of captivity had wreaked havoc on the psyche of the couple and their nephew, taken along by the abductors, the family left behind as well as the entire community.

Squadron Leader Nurudeen Popoola, a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) officer, his wife, Dr. Ganiyat Olawale-Popoola, (a medical doctor) and Abdulmugniy Folaranmi, a 16-year-old 100 level student of the Nigerian Air Force Institute of Technology, Kaduna, living with the couple, were kidnapped since December, 2023 at the institute’s official quarters, leaving behind a toddler belonging to the couple.

The group said the families of the victims had made all possible efforts to get financial assistance from people of means after selling off the property of the couple, but have not been able to get half of what the abductors demanded.

They, therefore, called on President Bola Tinubu, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, Ahmed Raji (SAN), Jelili Owonikoko (SAN) among other philanthropists from Iseyin to come to the aid of the abductees.

“It is very disheartening to know that the three victims, who are coincidentally indigenes of Iseyin, are still in captivity, sixty-five days after they were abducted from their official quarters and the sum of hundred million naira announced as ransom, the most painful part is the silence of the Nigerian military on this particular matter in which an officer of the rank of ‘Squadron Leader’ and his wife who worked for the military as a medical personnel as well as their nephew who was a student of the institution were snatched and no effort was seen being made by the top hierarchy of the military.’’