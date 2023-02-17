The Nigerian Navy, yesterday, said it has handed over a tanker vessel, ‘MT Sea Eunice’ that was arrested for switching of its Automatic Identification System (AIS), to the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The vessel, which is presently located along Escravos River, close to the Aroton community was arrested on August 11, 2022, by the Nigerian Navy.

Speaking, the Base Operation officer, Nigerian Navy Ship, Delta (NNS, DELTA), Commander Samuel Musa, noted that, the vessel was arrested for constantly switching off her Automatic Identification System (AIS).

According to him, that was a violation of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) regulation that NIMASA implements in Nigeria.

Responding to the development, the director general of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, lauded the Nigerian Navy for being proactive in its operations.

He noted that NIMASA was committed to inter-agency collaboration with the Nigerian Navy.

“Let me use this opportunity to state that NIMASA and the Nigerian Navy are partners in progress, because without synergy we cannot realise our mandates. We will continue to work closely with the Nigerian Navy to strengthen the existing ties to ensure we keep our maritime environment safe and secured,” the DG stated.

Also speaking, the District Surveyor, Central Zone, NIMASA, Engr. Joshua Oyadiran, who received the vessel on behalf of the Agency, assured that investigations would be carried out in line with the mandate of the Agency.