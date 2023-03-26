The Nigerian Navy has decorated Rear Admirals Jamila Malafa and Preston Efedue as they exit the service after over three decades of military career.

The Nigerian Navy board had approved the promotion of 30 commodores to the rank of Rear Admiral in December 2022 and 28 of them were decorated on 21 December 2022, while the remaining two were promoted unto retirement, hence their decoration (shipping of stripes) was postponed till their time of retirement.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed in a goodwill message commended the Nigerian Navy for its effort at safeguarding the nation’s maritime domain for which Nigeria has been delisted from the list of piracy-prone nations including the removal of war insurance premium hitherto paid by all ships arriving the country to foster maritime commerce and trade.

Rear Admiral Jamila Abubakar Sadiq Malafa was born in 1965.

She hails from Adamawa State and joined the Nigerian Navy in 1988. She holds a Masters Degree in Constitution/ Criminal Law from the University of Lagos and International Maritime Law from International Maritime Law Institute, University of Macida, Malta. She has equally held several appointments within and beyond the borders of Nigeria. Rear Admiral Malafa was African Liaison Criminal Court of Justice of the African Bar Association, UK from 2019 – 2021 as well as Judge Evaluator, International Criminal Court from 2018 till date. Until her retirement, she was the Director Legal Services, Naval Headquarters, Abuja.

Rear Admiral Efedue hails from Delta State and was commissioned into the Nigerian Navy in 1991 and he holds a PhD in Diplomacy and International Affairs. He has held several appointments during the course of his career.

Notable amongst them are; Director of Marine Services, Deputy Commandant Naval War College and until his retirement, he was the provost marshal of the Nigerian Navy.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Auwal Gambo during the ceremony congratulated the newly decorated rear admirals for reaching the peak of their career and urged them to justify the confidence of a proud and deserving nation.

He reiterated that there has been a reduction in piracy which culminated into delisting Nigeria from the list of International Maritime Bureau list of Piracy Prone Countries and removal of War risk premium leading to reduced cost of insurance from $5000 to $960 for merchant ships coming to Nigeria.

He pledged his unalloyed loyalty and appreciation to the president.

Responding to the kind gesture, Rear Admiral Efedue quoting Brian Brown said; “What separates privilege from entitlement is gratitude”. He appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief of the Naval Staff, Minister of Information and Culture as well as everyone present.

Present at the event were the president, National Council of Women Society, Hajia Lami Baba, legal colleagues of Rear Admiral Jamila Malafa, Principal Staff Officers of the Naval Headquarters, some retired naval officers, friends and family members of the celebrants.