In continuation of its fight against economic sabotage, the Nigerian Navy has destroyed illegal refining sites and recovered over 43,000 litres of stolen petroleum products in Rivers and Delta States.

Troops of the NNS PATHFINDER on 6th September, 2026, uncovered eight dugout pits, sacks and reservoirs associated with the illegal refining activities.

In a press statement, the naval spokesperson, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, said the raid disrupted two illegal refining sites operations and recovered approximately 33,000 litres of products suspected to be illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) in Egbema-Ndoni local government area. He said the sites and recovered products were handled in line with established procedures.

According to him, the latest action is significant against the backdrop of repeated attempts to revive illegal refining in the area.

He said following earlier interventions, including the disruption of two illegal refining sites on 28th August, 2026, continued naval pressure is constraining the ability of operators to re-establish and sustain illicit refining activities.

He said, “No arrest was made as the suspected operators fled before the arrival of the naval team.”

In a related development, Nigerian Navy team on September 2, 2026 uncovered a large dugout reservoir containing approximately 10,000 litres of substance suspected to be crude oil in the Oteghele general area of Delta State.

The discovery was made by troops of NNS DELTA during an anti-crude oil theft operation conducted within its Area of Operations, following credible intelligence on suspected illicit petroleum activities in the area.

The reservoir and its contents were subsequently handled in accordance with established procedures, preventing the suspected stolen crude oil from being further utilised for illicit activities.