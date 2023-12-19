The Forward Operating Base (FOB) of the Nigerian Navy, Badagry, Lagos, has handed over 11 sacks of cannabis sativa valued at N17.6 million to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Badagry.

Navy Capt. Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, the FOB Commanding Officer, reported that the suspected cannabis sativa was seized on December 15 at a yard close to Apa community, Badagry.

Represented by Lt. EU Okorie, the Base Intelligence Officer, Adams-Aliu mentioned that the FOB acted on intelligence regarding suspected smuggling activities within its operational area.

He explained, “The Base Response Team proceeded to the scene of the crime for investigation and possible arrest. A total of 11 sacks of the suspected products valued at N17.6 million were recovered during a cordon and search operation in the area.”

Adams-Aliu further stated that despite the suspected smugglers fleeing upon sighting the Patrol Team, thorough searches were conducted in adjoining communities with no other products or suspects found. Investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend the drug trafficking syndicate.

Highlighting recent directives from higher naval commands, Adams-Aliu, noted the commitment to maintaining a professionally competent naval force capable of safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime interests. Operation Water Guard was launched to secure Badagry and ensure economic stability in the region.

The 11 sacks of suspected products were handed over to the NDLEA in compliance with the Harmonized Standard Operating Procedures for Arrest, Detention, and Prosecution of Persons 2016.

Mrs Ogomegbunem Nwadui, Deputy Commander Narcotics, received the seized items on behalf of Mr Owen Dinneys, Area Commander of Seme Special Command of NDLEA. She assured that investigations into the seized items would commence promptly.

Dinneys reiterated the agency’s commitment to enforcing the law against illegal drug dealing and smuggling and commended the Nigerian Navy for its collaborative efforts in combating drug-related crimes.

