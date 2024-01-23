In continuation of its efforts to curb the influx of narcotics into the country through Lagos waters, the Nigerian Navy Ship NNS BEECROFT Quick Response Team, deployed under the ongoing ‘Operation Water Guard,’ has intercepted a large wooden boat laden with 64 bags of Cannabis Sativa, weighing over 2,500kg, in the Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State.

The seizure, as stated by the Base Information Officer, NNS Beecroft, Sub-Lieutenant Happiness Collins, was made following credible intelligence.

She said that the Response Team, led by Commander Nigerian Navy Ship Beecroft and Maritime Component Commander Operation AWATSE, Commodore Kolawole Olumide Oguntuga, also intercepted another sack containing over 23 wraps of substances suspected to be derivatives of Cannabis Sativa known as SK around Alaba Rago in the early hours of January 14, 2024.

“During a routine intelligence-led patrol, the Quick Response Team was successfully vectored by the Maritime Domain Awareness facility, Falcon Eye Alignment, to diligently intercept a large wooden boat at Ibeju Lekki laden with 64 bags of Cannabis Sativa, weighing over 2,500kg.

“Subsequently, a targeted raid based on credible intelligence around Alaba Rago led to the interception of another sack containing over 23 wraps of substances suspected to be derivatives of Cannabis Sativa known as SK, in the early hours of January 14, 2024.

“The efforts of the Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT are commendable as it has sustained the curbing of the influx of narcotics into the country through Lagos waterways.

“This is more spectacular, especially recognizing the nexus between drugs, violence, and crime. Furthermore, apart from the fact that ill-gotten wealth from these narcotics could be used to finance criminality, the abuse also poses a grave risk to the psyche and health of users, resulting in unpredictable behaviours with attendant consequences on national security.

“The intercepted narcotics have been handed over to officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for necessary action,” the statement said.

Commodore Oguntuga said the successful interception underscored the commitment of the Nigerian Navy towards maintaining a secure and drug-free nation in line with the Strategic Directives of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla.