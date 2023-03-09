The Memphis Grizzlies lost a second consecutive game without Ja Morant, falling 112-103 to the LA Lakers, who continue their late surge for a play-off place.

Morant is being investigated after a video emerged appearing to show him holding a gun in a Colorado nightclub.

Team-mate Dillon Brooks offered his support, saying “Whatever help he needs we’re here for him” following the loss.

“Just be around family and come back stronger,” Brooks said.

“I just told him that whatever you need from me, as a brother, as a team-mate, as a friend, as family, you can hit me up whenever you want, but I haven’t spoken to him since.

“And just keep being himself,” Brooks added. “Don’t lose yourself in all this media antics and all this stuff.”

All-Star guard Morant has apologised following a live broadcast on his Instagram page on Saturday and has been suspended for “at least two matches”, while both Police and the NBA are investigating.

Anthony Davis scored 30 points and a season-high 22 rebounds in the Lakers’ victory, with LeBron James still sidelined with a foot injury.

Elsewhere, Eastern Conference leaders the Milwaukee Bucks, who were without Giannis Antetokounmpo through illness, beat Orlando Magic 134-123 to extend their winning run on the road to nine games.

Kyrie Irving scored 33 points to help the Dallas Mavericks overcome the Utah Jazz 120-116 with Luka Doncic adding 29 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while the Brooklyn Nets won a third consecutive match, beating the Houston Rockets 118-96.