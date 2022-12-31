The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) the Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Radio Ijangbara, as illegal broadcast signals.

The online radio, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide Radio Ijangbara plans to broadcast from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

NBC in a statement signed by its director general, Mall Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, yesterday in Abuja stressed that the Commission will not tolerate the use of any broadcast facility within or outside Nigeria to create disunity among Nigerians and intentionally, or inadvertently, mislead people in a deliberate act of subversion and sedition.

Ilelah said Nigerians do not need another round of heartache and disruption by any tribal interest group.

He said no person shall operate or use any apparatus or premises for the transmission of sound or vision by cable, television, radio, satellite, or any other medium of broadcast from anywhere in Nigeria without the approval of the commission.

Ilelah said the commission would continue to work with the appropriate security agencies to bring to book those with the intention to use the airwaves for personal or group interest to create division and appeals to Nigerians for support, and cooperation.

The statement reads in part: “It has come to the attention of the commission that a group, the Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, in a statement jointly signed by its chairman and general secretary, Wale Adeniran and Tunde Amusat, respectively, announced that it would formally unveil Radio Ijangbara, as the official broadcast radio of the group on January 1, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Further to this statement, was that the online radio will be broadcasting from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.”

Ilelah, however, urged Nigerians to unite in joining hands with the government to build a stronger and more prosperous nation and to help in the success of next year’s general elections.