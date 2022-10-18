The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) has unveiled its plans to reposition and strengthen Nigeria and British businesses, particularly, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) with a golf tournament.

Chairman, Golf Committee, NBCC, Mr Uwamai Igei, made the disclosure at a media briefing in Lagos. Igei said, the chamber chose golf for its sporting event because it provided a high-ended networking and relaxation effect between business executives and MSMEs.

He said, the event, scheduled for October 21, 2022 in Lagos, would build business interactions amongst members and provide the required synergy and collaborations MSMEs needed to thrive.

He added that business executives, in view of their very busy schedules, took to golf because it provided an opportunity to socialise and do business without losing anything.

“MSME accounts for almost 40 million businesses in Nigeria and the chamber is using this event as a platform to position them as the engine of economic growth. In furtherance of our commitment to building and expanding business opportunities for members and prospects, this annual event of the chamber is aimed at bringing together business leaders, investors, policymakers, and other key stakeholders in trade and investment.

“This is to strengthen relationships among members and non-member Nigerian and British organisations. Participation at this event would help consolidate your brand’s loyalty among a captive audience of distinguished and accomplished professionals and will present the opportunity to entertain your key customers and staff golfers,” he said.