The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has announced the appointment of Jane Osuji, a Chief Superintendent of Corrections, as its new Public Relations Officer, becoming the first woman to occupy the position.

The Controller General of the Service, Sylvester Nwakuche, confirmed the appointment in a statement signed by the Deputy Controller General in charge of Human Resources, Ado Sale, on Monday in Abuja.

Advertisement

Nwakuche said Osuji brings “extensive experience and unwavering dedication” that will strengthen the Service’s public communication.

Her appointment follows the retirement of the former spokesperson, Deputy Controller of Corrections Umar Abubakar, who bowed out of service on November 19, 2025.

Osuji, who hails from Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Public Relations and Advertising from Lagos State University and a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

She joined the Service in 2009 as an Assistant Superintendent of Prisons and has undergone several specialised training, including the Internal Security/Low Intensity Conflict Operations Course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji.

Her career trajectory includes serving as Assistant PRO in the Lagos State and FCT Commands, as well as Assistant National PRO at the service’s headquarters.

Osuji also served as Press Secretary to three Ministers of Interior between 2015 and 2023.

Reacting to her appointment, Osuji said she was honoured by the opportunity and pledged to strengthen the Service’s communication architecture and deepen public engagement.