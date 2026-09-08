The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kano State has dismissed the reported defection of over 130,000 people into the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the figure as “cheap propaganda” aimed at creating a false impression of the ruling party’s growing popularity.

The party added that the defection is no cause for alarm.

The NDC spokesperson in the state, Yusif Fasaha, made the assertion in an exclusive chat with _LEADERSHIP_, while reacting to the mass defection announced during a political gathering in Kano on Saturday.

Fasaha argued that the reported number of defectors did not reflect the actual strength of the NDC or its Kwankwasiyya political family.

He said only a handful of the personalities presented as former NDC members were actually members of the party, adding that the majority were political associates of individuals who contested elections under other platforms.

“What is happening is cheap propaganda. There is too much cheap propaganda in it. When they say over 100,000 people defected, people should look at the gathering and see how many were actually wearing the red cap,” he said.

According to him, only four people associated with the NDC were among those who defected, naming Senator Rufai Hanga, Senator Kabiru Gaya, Hauwa Marke and Aliyu Dattijo.

He challenged those claiming to have mobilised supporters to the APC to demonstrate their popularity at the grassroots.

“If they have supporters, let them come out and do an interview or post a video with their supporters in their wards. Anyone who claims to have supporters should make a video in his ward showing his supporters holding their APC membership cards,” Fasaha said.

The NDC spokesman further alleged that some of those presented as NDC defectors were originally members of the Peoples Democratic Party and had never belonged to the NDC structure.

He maintained that the reported defection would not affect the electoral fortunes of the NDC in Kano, expressing confidence that the party would retain its support base ahead of the 2027 elections.

“This is nothing to worry about. As party members, we remain steadfast, and we are confident in our election prospects. God willing, it will not affect any NDC candidate. Nothing but victory lies ahead for us,” he said.