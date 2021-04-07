ADVERTISEMENT

By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

A group, the Niger Delta Freedom Fighters (NDFF), has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari, over the appointment of an illustrious son of Ijaw ethnic nationality, Engr. Adokiye Tombomieye as the Chief Operating Officer (Upstream) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC).

This is as it called on the president to intervene towards the speedy passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which is currently before the National Assembly into law.

The group, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt yesterday, stated that Tombomieye’s appointment into such a strategic position, was not only the icing on the cake for the Ijaw nation, but a testimony of the president’s love for the region.

The statement, which was signed by NDFF’s spokesperson, Comrade Abarowei Pinadiri, thanked the group managing director of NNPC, Mr Mele Kyari, for creating an enabling atmosphere which has continued to improve service delivery in the general operations of the corporation.

NDFF said its call on Buhari to intervene in the passage of PIB became necessary due to the importance of the bill to the nation’s oil and gas sector.

The group also called on the president to act swiftly to ensure safety and security of the Niger Delta waterways, saying that the waterways remained the major route through which most Niger Delta residents access their neighbouring villages and riverine communities.