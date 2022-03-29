The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), has counselled students to embrace financial savings and efficient budgetary habits to ensure productive livings.

The NDIC zonal controller in Sokoto, Umar Kaoje-Bello, made the call yesterday during a lecture in commemoration of 2022 Financial Literacy Day celebration at Nana Girls Secondary School, Sokoto, with the theme “Build your Future, Be Smart About Money”.

Kaoje-Bello, in his presentation noted that NDIC has been mentoring secondary school students to enlighten them on the benefits of savings and how to manage money in efficient ways.

According to him, “the initiative is to encourage financial prudence and resource management among students, as NDIC remained committed to promote savings, budget culture and remodel youths to improve their financial inclusion.

“The exercise provide the chance to educate young ones on how to keep their money safe, commercial and microfinance banks activities and educate them on dangers of keeping money in an unsecured environment that can be stolen or mutilated by termites.

“Good saving and proper budgetary habits would encourage prudence, transparent dealings and growth of businesses, in view of the need to breed empowered individuals in the society.”

The zonal controller urged participants to be wary of all forms of financial frauds mostly through online banking services, Points of Service (POS) Operators and other forms, which occur due to greed and eagerness to obtain cheap proceeds.

On his part, the assistant director, Banks Examinations Unit, NDIC, Hassan Idris, said the corporation desired to derive financial inclusion in students on daily activities and the entire people of the country.

Idris said that targeted areas included rural areas to educate them on financial systems in order for them to take advantage of the benefits that are available in the financial systems to boost their businesses along with other engagements.

He further dwell on the NDIC’s core mandates of ensuring bank depositor’s guarantee, banks supervision, failure resolutions and banks liquidations.

‘’The primary objectives of Deposit Insurance System (DIS) in Nigeria are to protect the interest of small depositors, promote public confidence and contribute to financial system stability,” he stated.

The school principal, Hajia A’Isha Abdulkadir, while applauding the NEIC initiative, urged the students to take advantage of the educative event by having a change of attitude of properly keeping their money in a safer place in the bank rather than keeping it in an unsaved place.