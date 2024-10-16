Advertisement

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Ebonyi State Command said a total of 149 suspects have been arrested between July and September 2024 in connection with various drug related offences in the State.

The Command also confirmed the seizures of a total of 115.226 kilograms of different types of illicit drugs from the suspects.

Enugu NDLEA Command, in its quarterly progress report signed by the State Commander, Mr. Peter Ogah and made available to LEADERSHIP, said the report covered operations, general investigation, drug demand reduction, administration, prosecution, constraints and challenges facing the command.

Ogah disclosed that those arrested include 112 males and 37 females, adding that 55.492kg of cannabis sativa was also seized within the period.

Others hard drugs seized by the command include methamphetamine, (Mkpurummiri), 0.0054kg; tramadol tabs, 0.004kg; tramadol caps, 0.437kg; crack cocaine, 0.0023kg; Amphetamine, 0.003kg; Codeine Syrup, 0.393kg; diazepam (917tab), 0.164kg; monkey tail, 56 liters, 42.2og, among others.

He noted that within the period under review, the Command also secured the conviction of one man, while three persons were admitted and currently undergoing rehabilitation.

“A total of 82 suspects, 64 males and 18 females were referred to the unit within the age bracket of 16 to 72 years and were duly counselled.

The State Commander further stated that sensitization campaigns have been carried out in Ivo, Ezza South, Ishielu, Abakaliki, Ohaukwu, Afikpo North, Izzi local government areas on the harmful effects and consequences of hard drugs.

He maintained that there has been harmonious and cordial relationship between the command and other security agencies in the state, while also warning the youths and other individuals to abstain from hard drugs, stressing that it is detrimental to their health.