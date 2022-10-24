National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested two ladies and two men wanted in connection with over 16,000 kilograms (16 tons) of illicit drugs intercepted in Lagos, Abuja and Netherlands.

NDLEA spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi, said in Lagos, anti-narcotics officers who have been on the trail of 48-year-old Aro Aderinde for weeks arrested him on Sunday October 16, over his involvement in the export of 3,149kgs cannabis sativa concealed in coconut fibres via container number MSKU 1820587.

Also, two women, Hauwawu Bashiru and Basirat Adebisi Yahaya linked to the attempt to export 90 kilograms of methamphetamine through Pastor Anietie Okon Effiong of Promise of Zion Church, Oron, Akwa Ibom State, were equally arrested in Lagos and moved to Uyo to face charges along with the cleric. Recall that Pastor Effiong was earlier arrested on Saturday August 6, 2022.

Another suspected drug lord, Abdulkadir Mohammed, 47, wanted over the seizure of 5,640kgs cannabis at a warehouse in Chukuku area of Kuje, Abuja, was nabbed on Sunday October 16, following the arrest of his wife, Saadatu Abdullahi, 35, who was found at the store when it was raided.

Meanwhile, a notorious drug dealer in the Mushin-Isolo axis of Lagos, Monday Michael, 45, was also arrested on Monday October 17 while conveying 365.7kgs of cannabis in two Toyota Sienna space buses marked FST 189 FD and FST 273 GF.

In Edo State, at least 10 suspects were arrested in connection with the seizure of 4,870.2kgs cannabis in parts of the state.