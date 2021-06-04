National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has decried the alarming rate of drug abuse among youths in Maiduguri metropolis.

To check the trend, the agency has arrested 40 youths within the age bracket of 18 and 30 years in different areas of Maiduguri for abusing harmful drugs ranging from cannabis sativa (Indian hemp), cocaine and heroin.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP Friday in Maiduguri yesterday, the state commandant of NDLEA, Mr Joseph Icha, said besides the alarming rate of drug abuse by the youths, more worrisome is their resort to cheaper and more dangerous drugs arising from stiff operation of the command and current economic reality.

Icha listed some of the areas of Maiduguri metropolis where the drug users were raided as Mafoni/Green House, Tashan Kano, Tashan Journey, Kasuwan Fara, Barka Dazuwa, Galadima/Railway, Kafar Shehu/Premier, Danbua Road/NNPC Depot and Kasuwan Shanu.

He urged the general public who want any information on drug issues to call NDLEA dedicated number on 09049238004, adding that the Borno State command would continue to ensure that hard drug trafficking and abuse is brought to a halt in the state.

The NDLEA commandant said:” The danger of these drugs to the users is that they destroy their systems. They begin to get medical condition that will damage their internal organs. If you take a look, there are a lot of kidney cases in the state.

“Drug abuse could damage their liver, kidney and we advise the youths to desist from drugs and those who have the challenges of quitting drugs habits can reach to us, we can help them with services that would rehabilitate them.

“We have relationship with the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Maiduguri, where we treat drug addicts freely, and if it is serious case, the World Health Organisation (WHO) will offset the bill.”