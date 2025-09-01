National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 75-year-old grandpa, Uchelue Ikechukwu, with illicit substances in raids by its operatives in parts of Anambra State.

Advertisement

Ikechukwu was among the six suspects arrested with illicit substances in the raids.

The NDLEA said while Ikechukwu was nabbed at Umudioka, Dunukofia local government area of Anambra with 26.7kg skunk on Thursday, August 28, 2025, Eneh Makuo, Emmanuel Chiemeli, Uwakwe Matthew, Chukwujekwu Ehirim, Ifeanyichukwu Olisa and Odoh Chukwuma were arrested with various quantities of opioids and skunk at Nkwelle and Amichi areas of the state.

The agency also arrested 30-year-old Alfa Andrew following the destruction of 178, 750 kilogrammes of skunk on his 71.5 hectares of cannabis farm in Mayodoga forest, Sardauna local government area of Taraba State.

NDLEA’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said in his case, Andrew was arrested with a Dane gun on Tuesday, August 26, when NDLEA operatives supported by personnel of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Forest Security Service, Mambila Youth Vanguard and Vigilante, stormed his 71.5 hectares of cannabis farm located at Mayodoga Forest, Mayosabere ward in Sardauna LGA, Taraba State, where they destroyed 178, 750 kilogrammes of skunk, a strain of cannabis.

In another operation, 104,900 capsules of tramadol concealed in the driver compartment of a fuel tanker, suspected to be an illicit consignment going to insurgents in parts of Borno State, were intercepted by NDLEA operatives at the Abuja/Kaduna tollgate in Kaduna on Friday, August 29, while a suspect, Hassan Buba, was taken into custody. Another suspect Kabir Sulaiman, 45, was nabbed with 34.150kg skunk by NDLEA officers at Gwargwaje-Zaria checkpoint on Saturday, August 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following intelligence and surveillance, NDLEA operatives in an interdiction operation on Saturday, August 30, arrested a major supplier of illicit opioids in Borno State, 33-year-old Uchenna Umeh shortly after he received his supplies from Onitsha, Anambra State.

Recovered from his apartment at Chescon, Pompomary area of Maiduguri include 30,640 pills of tramadol 225mg; 7,940 tablets of rohypnol and a cash of N7,999,200.00 only in N200 new notes.

In Nasarawa State, NDLEA operatives on Thursday, August 28, arrested a suspect, Abubakar Dauda, 36, with 79,040 pills of tramadol and diazepam at Abacha Park, Mararaba Karu.

ADVERTISEMENT

This followed the arrest of Babangida Tungura, 47, in Lafia, with 30,410 pills of tramadol and Rohypnol as well as 38 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup concealed in a deep freezer from Asaba, Delta State on Tuesday, August 26.

A 23-year-old suspect Mohammed Ali was on Wednesday, August 27, arrested in a follow up operation at Ngorore, Adamawa State following the interception of his way billed consignment of 15,000 capsules of tramadol concealed in sacks of animal feed at the Gombe Mega Park.