The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted a consignment of illicit drug consignment concealed in the engine compartment of an interstate commercial bus just as two grandfathers were taken into custody over drug trafficking.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi in a statement on Sunday, said no fewer than 5.2kg of cannabis sativa and opioids were discovered in the engine compartment of the commercial bus with registration number VDY 187 XA on Thursday 7th March 2024 along Gbongan – Ibadan Road in Osun State by NDLEA officers on ‘stop and search’ operation on the highway.

“The bus driver, Iorliam Sughnen Dominic, 35, who took responsibility for the concealment was taken into custody for further investigation,” the NDLEA spokesperson stated.

Also, on Wednesday, 6th March, a 26-year-old lady, Obasanmi Esther Iyanu, who produces and distributes skuchies was arrested during a raid on her hideout in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The NDLEA explained that at least, 16.5 litres of the illicit substance and different quantities of molly and cannabis were recovered from her during the raid.

In the same vein, NDLEA operatives in Borno state have arrested a 70-year-old grandfather, Mallam Mai Gemu Adam and 65-year-old Yamama Musa for drug trafficking.

They were arrested on Saturday 9th March along with 24-year-old Abubakar Ya’u and Babagana Abubakar Ali, 28, in Maiduguri and Gamboru-Ngala respectively while 32,000 ampoules of tramadol injection were recovered from them.

Also, on same day, operatives at Geidam in Yobe State intercepted a Golf 3 salon car heading to Gagamari in Niger Republic, where the occupant, Alhaji Mala Tijjani, 28, was to deliver 40 blocks of cannabis weighing 24.5kg to another dealer.

Similarly, 42 cartons containing 8,400 bottles of codeine syrup weighing 1,260 kilograms were recovered from a driver, Mutari Ya’u, 29, at Katsina Road, Kaduna on Tuesday 5th March.

In Kano State, 35-year-old Nura Yusuf was arrested with 62kg cannabis at Gadar Tamburawa area; Abubakar Sani, 40, was also nabbed with 244 bottles of codeine syrup; while Mohammad Alkali, 28, was found with 49, 800 pills of tramadol along Kano-Maiduguri Road, on Thursday 7th March.