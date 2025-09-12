Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, has reflected on the scale of chaos and destruction in Nepal following youth protests against corruption and controversial ban on social media, saying citizens of a country can demand accountability from their leaders without resorting to violence.

He noted that after the Nepal violence and destruction, people’s condition of living will worsen because government establishments and private businesses that employed the youths have been destroyed and looted.

LEADERSHIP reports that days of violence in Nepal, before it was brought under control, led to the deaths of about 50 persons and the destruction of public property and homes of politicians.

However, taking to his Facebook page on Friday, the Tunubu’s aide wrote: “In Nepal, after the arson, after the destruction, the material condition of the people will become even worse. This is because the government establishments and private businesses that employ those with jobs have been destroyed and looted.

“The very dark side of the aftermath is this: those who had jobs before the uprising are now jobless, adding to the collective misery and despair.

“It is interesting how protesters and rioters who said jobs are not enough ended up destroying the few that are available. They complained of poverty and ended up multiplying poverty when people are put out of jobs.

“I believe citizens can demand more from political leaders and make them accountable in delivering more and better public good without burning down the same private and public enterprises that are the life wire of the shared prosperity we seek.”