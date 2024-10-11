President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA), Dr Olufemi Ogunyemi, on his election to the Board of World Free Zone Organisation (WFZO), a significant achievement that makes us all proud.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the president noted that Ogunyemi’s election to the board of the international body is a testament to the ongoing reforms. These reforms are set to reposition the economy, bringing about a brighter future for all Nigerians.

President Tinubu commended the Chief Executive Officer of NEPZA for his bold initiatives in making the institution globally competitive and creating more export platforms by opening up more investment opportunities.

President Tinubu believes Ogunyemi’s election further validates the Renewed Hope Agenda reforms focused on long-term and sustainable growth by attracting foreign direct investment into the real sector.

The President urged him to seize the moment of his elevation to burnish the country’s image, showcase the Renewed Hope Agenda on the global stage, and integrate the Nigerian economy into the highly rewarding global economic ecosystem.