Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) have announced the reschedule of this year edition of Nigerian Economic Summit.

Both the government and NESG said they took they made ‘the difficult decision’ to reschedule the upcoming 28th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES #28) due to unforeseen circumstances after close consultation with key stakeholders.

“We genuinely regret the inconveniences the rescheduling may cause to all stakeholders preparing for the Summit,” the NESG said in a statement that was issued yesterday.

The 28th Nigerian Economic Summit, initially scheduled to hold on the 24th and 25th of October, 2022, will now hold on the 14th and 15th of November, 2022, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, with virtual communication options.

The Summit would convene national and global leaders in government, business, politics, development, civil society, and academia to deliberate on issues in Nigeria’s transition year.

The economic think-tank said the rescheduling will enable the addition of critical sessions essential to achieving shared prosperity for the Nigerian people.

NESG failed to give reasons for the postponement, simply saying that details will be communicated shortly across all touch points.

NESG said at the upcoming summit, stakeholders will be galvanised to articulate the country’s development imperatives that satisfy the need for economic security, social justice, political stability and environmental sustainability.

The intention is to draw lessons and