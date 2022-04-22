Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has expressed sadness over the death of one of its founding fathers, Mr Dick Kramer, a top management expert and unarguably, the patriarch of management consulting in Nigeria.

In a statement, the NESG eulogised Kramer for his intellect, saying his outstanding contribution to business management would be missed.

“His keen intellect helped to stimulate the growth of Nigeria’s corporate environment and financial sector and his tireless efforts helped birth the Nigerian Economic Summit in 1993,” the economic think tank said.

Although not born a Nigerian, Mr Dick Kramer was deeply passionate about the growth and development of Nigeria and he did this by contributing tirelessly to the grooming of generations of management consultants to world class standards, and leaving an indelible mark in the sands of time.

NESG said it is committed to advancing the vision and works of Kramer and other founding fathers of the group.

At the NESG, “we rededicate ourselves to advancing the vision and works of Mr Dick Kramer in the national interest. The NESG will always be inspired by Mr Dick Kramer’s forthrightness and doggedness in paving the way for a globally competitive economy and business environment for Nigeria, despite the odds.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his beloved family at this time,” the statement read in part.