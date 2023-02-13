Nestlé Nigeria has commissioned Technical Training Centre, (TTC), in Ogun state, in line with the its commitment to help young people build the capabilities and skills they need to contribute towards accelerating industrialisation.

The TTC, in Ogun State, is the third training centre in the country. The first technical training centre was inaugurated in 2011 at Nestlé’s Agbara factory in Ogun State and in 2017, the company opened the second centre in the Abaji factory, in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT) to cater for young people in the Northern part of the country.

Over 160 students have benefitted from the technical training program since its inception, with 95 per cent of them directly employed by Nestlé Nigeria.

Country HR manager, Nestlé Nigeria PLC, Shakiru Lawal, announced the resumption of 50 new students across the three training centres at Agbara, Abaji and Flowergate in the past week.

Trainees participate in an intensive 18-month programme which builds their competence in machining, mechanical fitting operations, electrical operations, instrumentation operations and automation, culminating in the prestigious London City and Guilds technical certification examination.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Flowergate TTC, the MD/CEO, Nestlé Nigeria, Mr Wassim Elhusseini said: “the technical training programme is an initiative of our global flagship programme, Nestlé Needs Youth. The programme is one of the sustainable pathways through which we contribute to meeting the technical needs in the industry while enabling young Nigerians access economic opportunities.”

Participants at the ceremony included parents, the trainees, the Traditional Ruler of Remoland and community leaders, representatives of the Government of Ogun State, Industry associations, and program partners including the Switzerland Embassy and Nigerian Employers Consultative Association (NECA).

The Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbagbu said, the set-up of Nestlé’s third technical training centre in the country and second in Ogun State, attests to its commitment to manpower development, capacity building and technical skills acquisition and also focus areas for the Ogun State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

In his comments, director general, NECA, Mr. Wale Oyerinde, said: “with the rising unemployment and challenged educational system, one of the sure paths to rapid national development is Technical and vocational skills development. We commend Nestlé for her commitment and massive investment, not only in youth development but also in skills and National development. This effort is commendable and also worthy of emulation by other companies”.

HRM, Alaiyeluwa Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland said: “we are proud to be associated with Nestlé, particularly on the commencement of this wonderful initiative.”

Anthonia Ehibor is one of the twenty trainees admitted into an 18-month Technical Training programme at Nestlé Nigeria’s newest Technical Training Center (TTC) at the company’s Flowergate Factory in Ogun State.

Expressing her delight on behalf of the trainees, Anthonia Ehibor, said: “We are excited to be the pioneer students of Nestlé technical training centre, Flowergate. We appreciate Nestlé Nigeria for creating this opportunity for us to gain the skills we need to be future-ready.