Shodel Luxury Homes has opened its office in Abuja with a promise to affordable houses.

The office is close to Rock Church City Gate, Airport Road, Abuja.

At the event, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Shodel Luxury Homes, Shodunke Idris Samuel, said he brought the real estate to Abuja because there are no low-cost houses in the nation’s capital.

Samuel said the Shodel would construct houses in Abuja with a minimum of N2 million.

“If you have 50 per cent of that N2 million, we will give you a chance where you can move to the site and pay the balance in 20 months while building.

“We are not here to inconvenience people because we can see that renting an apartment in Abuja is at higher rate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And my reason for doing this in Abuja is because I worked in Abuja here as a surveyor and architect and I know what it is to become a landlord.

So, coming to our estate to come and subscribe I believe everybody will not regret it,” he said.

In his remarks, the pastor of the GloryLand Baptist Church Federal Housing Authoruty (FHA), Lugbe, Rev Pastor Niyi Ogundipe said that he is very impressed with the bold steps taken by Shodel and Luxury Homes, adding that it had given him hope that tomorrow would be greater than this.

Ogundipe said it does matter whether you start small but as far as you believe in God you will going ahead.