The newly appointed corps marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, has assumed office and promised to restructure the corps’ operational strategy.

In his maiden address as FRSC corps marshal, Mohammed, who appreciated God and President Bola Tinubu for the opportunity to serve, said, “A committee would be set up to review our operational strategies to conform with present-day realities.”

He also promised to ensure the “training and retraining of staff to align with realistic expectations while making our training institutions active throughout the year.”

On partnership, the corps marshal said he would pursue partnerships with sister and relevant agencies and seek improved partnerships with international organisations like the United Nations (UN), World Bank, and World Health Organisation (WHO).

The corps marshal also promised to establish a Technical Advisory Unit (TAU) to combine with the Corps Information Technology Office (CITO) for improved operations.

He promised the staff improved welfare, noting that there would be “harmonization of the ranking structure, career progression, review of the FRSC educational policy, increase in number of slots for further studies, provision of conducive working environment, provision of additional staff buses, creation of Strategic Business Unit (SBU) to boost FRSC’s investment drive, resuscitation of sporting and recreational activities; monthly walking, jogging; Wednesday sports/games among others.”

On Monday, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), George Akume, decorated Muhammed and tasked him to work towards the reduction of road traffic crashes.