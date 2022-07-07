Newly appointed minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Umana, yesterday assumed duty with a promise to be result oriented and impactful within the short time he would spend in the ministry.

Umana, who made the promise at a reception organized for him by the ministry, noted that though the time is short, he would hit the ground running to make the necessary impact.

He stated that it is time to work in order to achieve the ministry’s target, in line with its mandates.

Umana also requested the staff to be at their best to ensure that a remarkable difference is made in the lives of Nigerians, especially people in the Niger Delta region.

In a statement by director of press and public relations in the ministry, Deworitshe Patricia, the minister added that his tenure would ensure that a lasting impression is attained, that would make President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians proud.

Earlier in a welcome address, the permanent secretary in the ministry, Engr Olufunso Olusesan Adebiyi, had assured the minister of the unalloyed commitment of the ministry’s management and staff to work as a team in ensuring that his target and set objectives are achieved.

Adebiyi said, “If you are to achieve your set objectives and looking for people who will cooperate with you in this regard, I present them to you. I am not sure you will have a better team like this anywhere else.”